PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday paid tribute to national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and said that his poetry, rich with insight and wisdom.

At the eve of Iqbal's Day, according to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, "It is with deep reverence and profound respect that we commemorate the life and legacy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the visionary poet, and philosopher, whose intellectual brilliance continues to inspire millions of people across the world. On this significant occasion, I feel privileged to reflect on his monumental contributions and the indelible impact he has had on the spiritual, intellectual, and political awakening of the Muslim world."

He said that Allama Iqbal’s poetry, rich with insight and wisdom, transcended the boundaries of language and culture, reaching the very hearts and souls of his people. Through his verse, he awakened a sense of self-awareness, national pride, and unity in the Muslims of the subcontinent, urging them to rise above their limitations and embrace their true potential.

His message was not confined to mere rhetoric, but was a call to action a call for self-determination, empowerment, and the pursuit of knowledge.

Iqbal’s vision of a united, progressive, and dynamic Muslim world was embodied, said Kundi, adding he envisioned an empowered individual, one who could rise above the mundane and contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society.

His poetry was not just a reflection of his thoughts, but a guiding light for future generations, illuminating the path to moral and intellectual revival, said Kundi.

His monumental work, especially his famous poetry collection Bang-i-Dra and Payam-i-Mashriq, as well as his philosophical writings, have become fundamental texts for understanding the cultural and intellectual heritage of the Muslim world.

Iqbal’s unwavering belief in the power of education, creativity, and inner strength continues to resonate with the youth of Pakistan, where his ideas serve as a beacon for those striving to build a prosperous future.

Kundi said Iqbal was not just a poet; he was a man of action. His role in the creation of Pakistan, especially his vision for a separate homeland for Muslims, will forever remain etched in the annals of history.

His contributions to the political and philosophical spheres of our country were profound, and his vision for Pakistan as a beacon of intellectual and spiritual growth remains a guiding principle for us today.

"As we honor Allama Muhammad Iqbal on this day, let us renew our commitment to his ideals of justice, equality, and intellectual freedom. Let his life’s work continue to inspire us to strive for greatness, to challenge the status quo, and to work towards a society rooted in compassion, integrity, and enlightenment, Governor Kundi added.