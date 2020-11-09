PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Kohat University of Science and Technology Monday held a special event to highlight importance of poetry and philosophy of the national poet Allama Iqbal for Muslims unity and strength around the world.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash speaking as chief guest said the young generation need to be aware of Allama Iqbal's philosophy of revolution and unity of ummah.

He said that adopting Iqbal's vision was need of the hour to understand his philosophy and also apply it to make Pakistan a welfare state as envisioned by poet of the East.

Ziaullah Bangash said it was Iqbal's revolutionary and thought provoking poetry which awakened Muslims of subcontinent from slumber and launched freedom struggle.

He urged upon the students to understand the message of Allama Iqbal and follow his philosophy and message to make the country strong.

He said Allama Iqbal's poetry was universal and his philosophy has great impact on Turks, Afghans, Iranians and Arabs.

He said the teachings of Iqbal should be followed to overcome today's challenges being faced by Pakistan and Muslims Ummah.