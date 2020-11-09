UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iqbal's Teachings Source Of Inspiration For Muslims To Regain Past Glory : Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Iqbal's teachings source of inspiration for Muslims to regain past glory : Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Kohat University of Science and Technology Monday held a special event to highlight importance of poetry and philosophy of the national poet Allama Iqbal for Muslims unity and strength around the world.

Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Technology Ziaullah Bangash speaking as chief guest said the young generation need to be aware of Allama Iqbal's philosophy of revolution and unity of ummah.

He said that adopting Iqbal's vision was need of the hour to understand his philosophy and also apply it to make Pakistan a welfare state as envisioned by poet of the East.

Ziaullah Bangash said it was Iqbal's revolutionary and thought provoking poetry which awakened Muslims of subcontinent from slumber and launched freedom struggle.

He urged upon the students to understand the message of Allama Iqbal and follow his philosophy and message to make the country strong.

He said Allama Iqbal's poetry was universal and his philosophy has great impact on Turks, Afghans, Iranians and Arabs.

He said the teachings of Iqbal should be followed to overcome today's challenges being faced by Pakistan and Muslims Ummah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister World Technology Young Kohat Muslim Event From Unity Foods Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

14 minutes ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

17 minutes ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

35 minutes ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

36 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.