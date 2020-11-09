UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iqbal's Thoughts A Source Of Inspiration, Guidance: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:49 PM

Iqbal's thoughts a source of inspiration, guidance: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the thoughts of the national poet of Pakistan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, were a source of inspiration and guidanc

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the thoughts of the national poet of Pakistan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, were a source of inspiration and guidance.

On the birth anniversary of Iqbal, a great philosopher and poet, the Prime Minister shared excerpts of an article 'A manifestation of Self-reconstruction and Reformation' by renowned Iranian intellectual Dr Ali Shariati.

"He is a great mystic, with a pure spirit, delivered of materiality and, at the same time, a man who respects and honors science, technological progress, and the advancement of human reason in our age," the prime minister wrote in his tweet, quoting Dr Shariati.

The prime minister also shared a link of the article in his post, giving a view about Iqbal's philosophy.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Allama Muhammad Iqbal Man Progress Same Post

Recent Stories

World’s fastest growing smartphone brand realme ..

12 minutes ago

Mir Shakeel-ur-Rehman gets bail after nine-month i ..

20 minutes ago

PNCA to hold "Sindhi Cultural Night" on Nov 13

1 minute ago

5 dead as car plunges into ditch in Mansehra

1 minute ago

Two Foreigners Arrested in South Korea for Posting ..

1 minute ago

Asad Shafiq fined for code of conduct breach

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.