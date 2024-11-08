Open Menu

Iqbal’s Vision For Islamic Renaissance Marked At BZU

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Iqbal’s vision for Islamic renaissance marked at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A three-day series of events to honor the birth anniversary of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan’s national poet and philosopher, commenced at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU).

The event is being organized by the Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) in partnership with the university’s Department of Human Nutrition, Faculty of food Science and Nutrition, and supported by Multan Unity Lions Club and Umer Siddiq Cotton Yarn Mills.

The opening day was marked by a spirited speech competition and insightful addresses celebrating Iqbal's role as a poet, philosopher, politician, and spiritual guide whose works continue to inspire and transform nations.

The ceremony presided over by Dr. Muhammad Tauseef Sultan, Chairman of the Department of Human Nutrition at BZU, brought together notable speakers, including YPO President Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Chairman of Human Rights South Punjab Chaudhry Abrar Hussain, CEO of International Institute of Consultancy Services Sheikh Adil Farooq, and CEO of Umer Siddiq Cotton Yarn Mills Umer Siddiq Ansari.

The dignitaries praised Iqbal’s vision, discussing his philosophical contributions to Islamic revival and his call for Muslim unity and empowerment.

Naeem Iqbal Naeem, in his keynote address, shared that Iqbal foresaw the need for an Islamic state aligned with modern principles and firmly rooted in Islamic teachings. “Iqbal believed that humanity would face turmoil until the leadership of the world returned to those who uphold justice and morality. The plight of Palestinians today echoes Iqbal’s call for a united Muslim Ummah,” Naeem stated, urging the youth to carry forward Iqbal’s ideals to realize his vision of a resilient and progressive Pakistan.

Speakers, including Dr. Tauseef Sultan and Chaudhry Abrar Hussain, highlighted that Iqbal’s legacy goes beyond poetry; it serves as a guiding light for Islamic unity and the spiritual awakening of the Muslim world. They reflected on Iqbal’s unwavering commitment to the Muslim Ummah, noting that his poetry continue to resonate as a blueprint for collective progress and justice.

The day’s highlight, a speech competition for students, showcased a range of young orators expressing Iqbal’s messages. Judged by a panel including Professor Abdul Majid Wattoo, the competition awarded first place in the school category to Ali Jawad of Unique Science School Multan, second place to Misbah Maqbool from Abdul Rahman Bin Auf Public School, and third place to Hareem Fatima of Beacon House School Multan. In the college and university category, Hafiz Hikmat Yar from Legend College Multan took the top spot, followed by Fizza Yahya from BZU’s Department of Human Nutrition and Hafiz Muhammad Kashif from Government College Civil Lines Multan. Winners received certificates and selected works of Allama Iqbal.

The opening day concluded with the presentation of literary and academic awards, recognizing the impact of Iqbal’s philosophy on generations of Pakistanis. The program was smoothly led by social media activist Mah Noor Fayyaz, while Qari Hamid Rasool Saifi recited verses from the Quran, and Jaweriya offered a "naat".

In a continuation of the celebrations, renowned Islamic scholar Allama Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi is scheduled to address the audience on Iqbal’s enduring message of love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his call for a united Islamic community, on Saturday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan World Punjab Social Media Hamid Saeed Kazmi Young Guide Progress Bahauddin Zakariya University Cotton Muslim Event From Government Top Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal

24 minutes ago
 UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, informati ..

UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue r ..

Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved

1 hour ago
 SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib ..

SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smo ..

Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog

2 hours ago
 India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trop ..

India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup wit ..

Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral

2 hours ago
 Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-w ..

Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve ..

PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat s ..

LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab

6 hours ago
 2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan