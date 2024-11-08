Iqbal’s vision for Islamic renaissance marked at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A three-day series of events to honor the birth anniversary of Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan’s national poet and philosopher, commenced at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU).

The event is being organized by the Young Pakistanis Organization (YPO) in partnership with the university’s Department of Human Nutrition, Faculty of food Science and Nutrition, and supported by Multan Unity Lions Club and Umer Siddiq Cotton Yarn Mills.

The opening day was marked by a spirited speech competition and insightful addresses celebrating Iqbal's role as a poet, philosopher, politician, and spiritual guide whose works continue to inspire and transform nations.

The ceremony presided over by Dr. Muhammad Tauseef Sultan, Chairman of the Department of Human Nutrition at BZU, brought together notable speakers, including YPO President Naeem Iqbal Naeem, Chairman of Human Rights South Punjab Chaudhry Abrar Hussain, CEO of International Institute of Consultancy Services Sheikh Adil Farooq, and CEO of Umer Siddiq Cotton Yarn Mills Umer Siddiq Ansari.

The dignitaries praised Iqbal’s vision, discussing his philosophical contributions to Islamic revival and his call for Muslim unity and empowerment.

Naeem Iqbal Naeem, in his keynote address, shared that Iqbal foresaw the need for an Islamic state aligned with modern principles and firmly rooted in Islamic teachings. “Iqbal believed that humanity would face turmoil until the leadership of the world returned to those who uphold justice and morality. The plight of Palestinians today echoes Iqbal’s call for a united Muslim Ummah,” Naeem stated, urging the youth to carry forward Iqbal’s ideals to realize his vision of a resilient and progressive Pakistan.

Speakers, including Dr. Tauseef Sultan and Chaudhry Abrar Hussain, highlighted that Iqbal’s legacy goes beyond poetry; it serves as a guiding light for Islamic unity and the spiritual awakening of the Muslim world. They reflected on Iqbal’s unwavering commitment to the Muslim Ummah, noting that his poetry continue to resonate as a blueprint for collective progress and justice.

The day’s highlight, a speech competition for students, showcased a range of young orators expressing Iqbal’s messages. Judged by a panel including Professor Abdul Majid Wattoo, the competition awarded first place in the school category to Ali Jawad of Unique Science School Multan, second place to Misbah Maqbool from Abdul Rahman Bin Auf Public School, and third place to Hareem Fatima of Beacon House School Multan. In the college and university category, Hafiz Hikmat Yar from Legend College Multan took the top spot, followed by Fizza Yahya from BZU’s Department of Human Nutrition and Hafiz Muhammad Kashif from Government College Civil Lines Multan. Winners received certificates and selected works of Allama Iqbal.

The opening day concluded with the presentation of literary and academic awards, recognizing the impact of Iqbal’s philosophy on generations of Pakistanis. The program was smoothly led by social media activist Mah Noor Fayyaz, while Qari Hamid Rasool Saifi recited verses from the Quran, and Jaweriya offered a "naat".

In a continuation of the celebrations, renowned Islamic scholar Allama Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi is scheduled to address the audience on Iqbal’s enduring message of love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his call for a united Islamic community, on Saturday.