Iqbal's Vision Of Pakistan Translated Into Reality Under Imran Khan's Leadership: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 01:01 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that Iqbal's vision of Pakistan will be translated into reality under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that Iqbal's vision of Pakistan will be translated into reality under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, he said that the entire nation pays homage to Hazrat Allama Iqbal today, the day of his birth anniversary.

Shibli Faraz said he was a poet, philosopher and thinker.

The minister said by giving the message of " Khudi", he gave the new generation lesson of self reliance.

More Stories From Pakistan

