Iqbal's Vision Promoted Tolerance, Peace In Society: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:54 PM

Iqbal's vision promoted tolerance, peace in society: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Dr Allama Iqbal through his poetry and philosophy promoted the message of tolerance, peace and stability in the society

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Dr Allama Iqbal through his poetry and philosophy promoted the message of tolerance, peace and stability in the society.

There was need to understand his vision of 'Khudi' (self-esteem) in its true sense for the national development and prosperity, she said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of art exhibition 'Iqbal's Philosophy Through Pictorial Lens' here at the Government College Women University (GCWU).The students of the Fine Arts Department organized the exhibition.

Paying tribute to Allama Iqbal, Dr Firdous said Iqbal's poetry had always inspired everyone in all times while his philosophy encompassed guidelines for national progress. The youth should strive for self-reliance within their own resources while pursuing the concept of austerity envisioned by Allama Iqbal, she added.

Dr Firdous said there was a great emphasis on ethics and spiritualism in the poetry of Iqbal, who always wanted to see human development following the concepts of selflessness and 'Khudi'.

She emphasized on bringing positiveness in one's thoughts, as it would help the human being succeed in every segment of life.

The special assistant said the government was successfully implementing its agenda of ensuring rule of law and justice, economic stability and strengthening of national institutions by evolving effective, positive, revolutionary and evolutionary communication strategies. It was striving to make Pakistan a prosperous country as envisaged by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal through promotion and protection of human rights and women rights, she added.

She said women empowerment was vital for national development and prosperity, as they could play their pivotal role in promoting good social norms and values, besides making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to take practical steps for raising the living-standard of people by ensuring provision of all basic facilities to them at their doorsteps.

The special assistant said the promotion of quality education was also need of the hour as it could help remove social injustice in the society.

Dr Firdous announced to make the GCWU a role model university by providing all the facilities. She also announced that the government would give annual education-promotional scholarships of Rs 100,000 each to 100 brilliant and deserving students of the university.

She also announced setting up a cricket training academy of international standard here at the GCWU.

The academy to be affiliated with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), would help promote cricket and sportsmanship among the university students, she added Dr Firdous also planted a sapling at the university's lawns. GCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar and senior faculty members were also present.

A large number of students and visitors evinced keen interest in the pictures and portraits depicting Allama Iqbal's poetry and philosophy, displayed at the exhibition.

