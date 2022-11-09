(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CSKP) Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday said that Iqbal's vision "remains the guiding light for our present and future generations".

In a message on the 145th birthday anniversary of national poet Allama Iqbal, CSKP paid tribute to Hakeem-ul-Ummat and said that he had dreamt of a Pakistan and had always envisioned creating awareness among the Muslims of the subcontinent through his poetry.

He said that the philosophy of Allama Iqbal still inspires us to work for collective goals and shared responsibilities. Our nation will forever be indebted to the visionary scholar.