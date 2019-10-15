(@FahadShabbir)

Iqbaliat will be the major component of new National Single Curriculum, to be formally introduced from Class One to Twelve by March next year, said Joint Education Adviser, Rafiq Tahir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Iqbaliat will be the major component of new National Single Curriculum, to be formally introduced from Class One to Twelve by March next year, said Joint Education Adviser, Rafiq Tahir.

Following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training had included the different chapters of the education and ideas of Poet of East Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the new curriculum, he said in an exclusive talk with APP on Tuesday.

He pointed out that Iqbaliat had not been adopted as a regular subject in the past while various topics of his poetry and ideas had been included in the new curriculum.

It was aimed at forging unity among the Muslim Ummah, he said and added the youth will be able to more effectively understand Iqbal's concept of "Khuddi" and "Shaheen".

By inculcating Allama Iqbal's poetry, the children would be able to understand Islamic tenets and teachings, he said.

Welcoming the initiative, educationists, writers and literary figures lauded Federal Government for including chapters of the poetry and vision of Allama Iqbal in new National Single Curriculum, to be introduced by in March next year.

They told APP that teachings of Iqbaliat to the students was the need of hour in order to groom their personality and develop character for tackling current challenges in the world.

Renowned writer Iftikhar Arif said that Iqbal was not only a poet but also a scholar, thinker and philosopher who gave an ideology to the Muslim Ummah to take up the challenges.

He called for making all-out efforts to introduce Iqbal's vision among the new generation. He also stressed the need to teach Iqbaliat to the students of Madrassa as well, besides the formal education.

"We should include our national priorities into the new curriculum. The character-building of citizens was only possible through the curriculum", he added.

He said the ideas of Iqbal need to be adopted by the citizens for the socio-economic development of the country.

Executive Director, Iqbal Institute of Research and Dialogue International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr Husnul Amin underlined the need to fathom the real theme of Allama Iqbal.

He said the educational institutions had apparently failed to inculcate Iqbal's vision to their students at schools, colleges and universities. The present educational curriculum was not aligned with current age, he added.

He suggested for taking guidance from Dr Iqbal's lectures/book : "Reconstruction of Religious Thoughts in islam" while including thechapters from Iqbaliat in new curriculum as it will support in trueunderstanding of Iqbal's philosophy.