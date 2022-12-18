Iqra Club elects new office-bearers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Iqra Club elected its new office-bearers in a consultative meeting, held here at the Lahore Press Club on Sunday.

The meeting unanimously decided to increase the number of office-bearers from two to five with 10 executive members, instead of five.

Since its inception in June 2012, the Iqra Club has been functioning with a secretary, a joint secretary and five members of the Executive Committee.

Under the new organisational structure of the club, Faisal Sulehria would perform as pattern-in-chief, Hamid Nawaz as president, Muhammad Nadir Rana as secretary, Muhammad Mujibullah as treasurer and Shabir Ahmed Usmani as information secretary.

The slot of pattern-in-chief would be permanent to guide rest of the four office-bearers in basic matters.

Ten members of Iqra Club's Executive Committee included Bakhtgeer Chaudhry, Shaukat Chena, Sheikh Tajmal, Raza Mughal, Nazir Bhatti, Farzana Chaudhry, Muhammad Abdullah, Malik Tanveer, Sajjad Awan and Imran Ali.