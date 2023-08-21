The Iqra University Monday addressed recent media reports concerning Muhammad Rizwan Barri and set the record straight regarding his alleged association with the institution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :The Iqra University Monday addressed recent media reports concerning Muhammad Rizwan Barri and set the record straight regarding his alleged association with the institution.

Contrary to the claims made in certain media sections, the university, in an official statement, categorically denied that Muhammad Rizwan Barri held any directorial position at Iqra University.

It emphatically stated that any suggestion of Barri's connection to Iqra University was entirely baseless and misleading. It revealed that Barri's appointment to Iqra University on October 11, 2022, was secured through fraudulent means involving the submission of counterfeit educational documents and degrees.

However, Iqra University took swift and decisive action to uphold its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity. On March 10, 2023, just five months after his appointment, Barri's services at the university were officially terminated. This action was taken in response to the discovery of his fraudulent appointment and the use of fake documents to secure his position.

The university administration clarified that the recent arrest of Muhammad Rizwan Barri by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was related to activities that occurred after his termination from Iqra University.

The criminal acts for which he was being charged were committed in his personal capacity, it said adding that particularly, Barri was accused of fabricating false identities, including email addresses and social media profiles, and using these to publish defamatory and derogatory content targeting Iqra University. It made it clear that these criminal activities had no bearing on the students of Iqra University.

The university emphasized that its commitment to delivering quality education and upholding values of honesty and accountability would remain steadfast.

The complainant in the criminal case against Barri was an individual whose identity was compromised and stolen by him. Barri allegedly used the stolen identity to disseminate harmful content through fabricated email addresses, the university maintained.