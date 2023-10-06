Open Menu

Iqra University Holds 4-day Faculty Professional Development Workshop

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Iqra University holds 4-day faculty professional development workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Iqra University's H-9 Campus in Islamabad proudly organized a comprehensive four-day training workshop aimed at Faculty Professional Development.

Engaging faculty members from all six prominent departments - business, Computer Sciences, Social Sciences, Art and Fashion Design, Media Studies, and Pharmacy - the workshop offered invaluable insights into teaching pedagogies, outcome-based objectives, and the latest assessment and evaluation techniques.

Furthermore, the training extensively covered aspects of classroom contracts and effective student dealings.

Beyond the foundational knowledge imparted, participants were equipped with practical tools to ensure the implementation of crucial concepts they learned throughout the workshop.

The interactive nature of the sessions fostered an environment of active learning and collaboration among the faculty.

Iqra University remains committed to the continuous professional development of its staff and ensuring an unparalleled educational experience for its students.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Student Media All From

Recent Stories

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

5 minutes ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

1 hour ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

2 hours ago
 Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

3 hours ago
Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

12 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

12 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

12 hours ago
 Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

12 hours ago
 Slovakia freezes decisions on Ukraine military aid

Slovakia freezes decisions on Ukraine military aid

12 hours ago
 China win dramatic basketball gold as medallist fa ..

China win dramatic basketball gold as medallist fails doping test

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan