Iqra University holds 4-day faculty professional development workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Iqra University's H-9 Campus in Islamabad proudly organized a comprehensive four-day training workshop aimed at Faculty Professional Development.

Engaging faculty members from all six prominent departments - business, Computer Sciences, Social Sciences, Art and Fashion Design, Media Studies, and Pharmacy - the workshop offered invaluable insights into teaching pedagogies, outcome-based objectives, and the latest assessment and evaluation techniques.

Furthermore, the training extensively covered aspects of classroom contracts and effective student dealings.

Beyond the foundational knowledge imparted, participants were equipped with practical tools to ensure the implementation of crucial concepts they learned throughout the workshop.

The interactive nature of the sessions fostered an environment of active learning and collaboration among the faculty.

Iqra University remains committed to the continuous professional development of its staff and ensuring an unparalleled educational experience for its students.