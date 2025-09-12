Iqra University hosts conference fostering innovation, collaboration, growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The career services office at Iqra University proudly hosted the AICoP Conference 2025 (Academia-Industry Collaboration Platform), aiming to foster innovation, collaboration and growth.

The AICoP conference 2025 was organised by Iqra University, H-9 Campus, under the theme of “Industry 4.0 and Beyond: Bridging Academia and Industry for a Better Future.

”

The chief guests of the event were Usman Shukat from the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Dr M Ali Nasir, Advisor to R&D, Higher education Commission, said a press release on Friday.

Fifty-one organizations, five Memorandum of understandings (MoUs) were also signed between academia and industry partners.

Through keynote speeches, panel discussions and interactive sessions, participants explored the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in their respective fields—sparking meaningful connections and inspiring new ideas.