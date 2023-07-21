Iqra University inaugurates Final Fashion Collection Display 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):Iqra University, Islamabad H-9 Campus Islamabad, was filled with excitement and creativity as it inaugurated The Final Fashion Collection Display 2023 the other day.

The prestigious event marked the opening to showcase and highlight the exceptional talent, creativity and craftsmanship of the graduating students from the renowned Fashion and Design Department.

The opening day of The Final Fashion Collection Display 2023 received a distinguished delegation from three embassies, further elevating the significance of the occasion.

Dignitaries including U.L. Niyas, Acting High Commissioner, Sri Lanka High Commission in Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Kamoune, Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco and Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan graced the event on the occasion.

The dignitaries were warmly received by Sumaira Sajjad, Head of the Department of Fashion and Design. They provided the esteemed guests with exclusive insights into the students' visionary and thought-provoking fashion creations, the culmination of their four-year journey at Iqra University.

The opening day of The Final Fashion Collection Display received an overwhelming response from students, parents and members of the community, who eagerly attended the event to witness the students' incredible talents on display.

The diverse audience was captivated by the innovative designs and exquisite craftsmanship exhibited by the graduating students.

Kashif Khan, Head of Inter Department Coordination and Usman, the Course Instructor of Final Collection also accompanied the guests and provided detailed briefings on the collections showcased during the opening day. The event featured an array of unique collections, each reflecting the students' distinct styles and artistic visions.

Addressing at the event, Ms. Sumaira Sajjad said that we were thrilled to witness the remarkable talent of our graduating students on the opening day of The Final Fashion Collection Display 2023. Their dedication and creativity have resulted in an extraordinary display of fashion artistry, setting the stage for a successful future in the industry, she expressed.

The Final Fashion Collection Display holds immense significance for Iqra University, as it provides a platform for the students to exhibit their exceptional potential and talent. It reaffirms the university's commitment to nurturing future leaders in the fashion industry.