Iqra University Organises Inter College Sports Festival 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Iqra University H-9 Islamabad Campus proudly hosted the Opening Ceremony of the Inter College Sports Festival 2024 on Monday, which saw enthusiastic participation from students across various colleges.

Held in the university’s auditorium, the festival is set to feature a dynamic lineup of sports including Badminton, Futsal, Basketball, Volleyball, and Sprint Run.

Iqra University H-9 emphasizes the significance of sportsmanship in enhancing students' health, well-being, and personal development.

This festival serves as a platform to promote physical fitness and the spirit of healthy competition among students.

Dr. Eatzaz Ahmed, Professor at Iqra University H-9 commented on the event’s success, stating, "Today, we witnessed more than just games; we saw the spirit of healthy competition and camaraderie among students.

At Iqra University Islamabad H9 Campus, we are committed to encouraging an environment that supports not only academic excellence but also physical and mental wellness through sports."

The festival was marked by high spirits and vigorous competition, as the university community came together to support the participants.

This gathering highlighted the importance of engaging in sports to promote community spirit and personal growth.

