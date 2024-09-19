Iqra University Showcases Future Of Fashion At Final Textile Thesis Display 2024
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Iqra University’s Islamabad H-9 Campus came alive with creativity and innovation on Thursday as it unveiled The Final Textile Thesis Display 2024.
This highly anticipated event celebrates the remarkable talent and craftsmanship of the graduating students from the esteemed Fashion and Design Department.
The display, a culmination of four years of rigorous training and artistic exploration, showcases a diverse array of visionary collections that reflect the students' unique perspectives and creative prowess.
The event was graced by distinguished jurors from the industry, including Sana Akhtar, CEO of Potterswheel Design House and a visiting faculty member at several art universities, and Parbhat Amsal, a seasoned educator with over 20 years of teaching experience in the twin cities.
Sana Khan, Head of the Fashion and Design Department, warmly welcomed the jurors, providing them with exclusive insights into the students' work.
"We are immensely proud to present the exceptional talent of our graduating students," said Khan.
"Their creativity and dedication have culminated in an extraordinary display of fashion artistry, paving the way for their promising futures in the industry."
The opening day of The Final Textile Thesis Display 2024 attracted a diverse audience, including students, parents, and community members, all eager to witness the innovative designs and exceptional craftsmanship on display.
Shabahat Khan, Course Instructor for the Final Collection, accompanied the guests, offering detailed briefings on the showcased collections.
This event not only highlights the exceptional potential of Iqra University's students but also reinforces the institution's commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders in the fashion industry.
The Final Textile Thesis Display 2024 is a testament to the university's dedication to excellence in fashion education and its role in shaping the future of the industry.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Importance of clean environment highlighted2 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts gala dinner to celebrate new appointments, promote 'Brain Gain' initiative2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post launches UMS Plus service in South Punjab2 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands resumption of Peshawar-Karachi PIA flight operation12 minutes ago
-
Hot & humid weather likely to persist in Sukkur12 minutes ago
-
Transporters, consumers welcome petrol price reduction32 minutes ago
-
PPRA launches master trainers programme to enhance e- govt procurement system32 minutes ago
-
.52 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses optimal use of resources for Afghan refugees52 minutes ago
-
ISSI to host One-Day Int'l conference on Pakistan’s Ancient Archeological & Civilizational Heritag ..52 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York59 minutes ago
-
Anti-drug awareness campaign "Nasha Ab Nahi"on full swing in Islamabad1 hour ago