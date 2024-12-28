Iqra University Students Explore Advanced Policing Technology At Safe City Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A delegation of Iqra University students visited Safe City Islamabad under the Friends of Police internship program, where they were welcomed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Shoaib Khan on Saturday.
A public relation officer told APP that the delegation visits the command and control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, online women police station and the police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of this project.
Furthermore, the student delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, online women police station and the “Pucar-15” helpline.
The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. The modern cameras of Safe City are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. 42% of crimes are resolved through the Safe City Command and Control Center.
Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements, he added.
The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to IG Islamabad and his team for this successful visit.
