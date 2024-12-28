Open Menu

Iqra University Students Explore Advanced Policing Technology At Safe City Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Iqra University students explore advanced policing technology at Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) A delegation of Iqra University students visited Safe City Islamabad under the Friends of Police internship program, where they were welcomed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Safe City Shoaib Khan on Saturday.

A public relation officer told APP that the delegation visits the command and control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, online women police station and the police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of this project.

Furthermore, the student delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, online women police station and the “Pucar-15” helpline.

The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. The modern cameras of Safe City are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. 42% of crimes are resolved through the Safe City Command and Control Center.

Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements, he added.

The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to IG Islamabad and his team for this successful visit.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Student Visit Hub Women IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New ..

A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza

1 hour ago
 Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Kh ..

Air Arabia launches first flight between Ras Al Khaimah, Moscow

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

Mansour bin Zayed meets citizens in Al Ain

2 hours ago
 Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion ..

Maye Musk shares inspiring journey with '1 Billion Followers Summit' audience

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Ga ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agric ..

OPEC Fund provides $20 million loan to boost agricultural transformation in Mala ..

4 hours ago
UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable ..

UAE industrial sector: Cornerstone of sustainable economic growth

4 hours ago
 Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for ..

Two tribes sign agreement at grand peace jirga for Kurram

4 hours ago
 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan ann ..

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Pakistan announces 15-member squad

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action ..

PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft

4 hours ago
 AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

4 hours ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan