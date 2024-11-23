Open Menu

Iqra University Students Visit ICT Police Security Division

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A delegation of students from Iqra University visited the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Security Division under the Friends of Police program on Saturday.

SSP Security Capt (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider briefed them about the division's operations and responsibilities

A public relation officer told APP that following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the SSP Security Capt (r) Syed Zeeshan Haider welcomed the delegation of student volunteers of Iqra University and briefed them about security division police work.

He said the student delegation visited the Security division under the Friends of Police Program. The SSP Security fully briefed the delegation about the procedures and advantages of the Security division.

Later, the delegation also visited the CCTV control room, police mess, stable, and diplomatic enclave. Moreover, the delegation was informed about their procedure and usefulness, patrolling of police in High Security Zone and the performance and utility of the police that are playing an important role in the security of the High Security Zone, security of VVIP/VIP foreign dignitaries, national VIPs, important buildings situated in High Security Zone and protection of life and property of citizens.

The delegation acknowledged the security measures taken by Islamabad Police to ensure the protection of the diplomatic enclave. The delegation expressed special gratitude to IG Islamabad Rizvi and his team for this successful visit.

