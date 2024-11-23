Iqra University Students Visit ICT Police Security Division
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) A delegation of students from Iqra University visited the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Security Division under the Friends of Police program on Saturday.
SSP Security Capt (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider briefed them about the division's operations and responsibilities
A public relation officer told APP that following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the SSP Security Capt (r) Syed Zeeshan Haider welcomed the delegation of student volunteers of Iqra University and briefed them about security division police work.
He said the student delegation visited the Security division under the Friends of Police Program. The SSP Security fully briefed the delegation about the procedures and advantages of the Security division.
Later, the delegation also visited the CCTV control room, police mess, stable, and diplomatic enclave. Moreover, the delegation was informed about their procedure and usefulness, patrolling of police in High Security Zone and the performance and utility of the police that are playing an important role in the security of the High Security Zone, security of VVIP/VIP foreign dignitaries, national VIPs, important buildings situated in High Security Zone and protection of life and property of citizens.
The delegation acknowledged the security measures taken by Islamabad Police to ensure the protection of the diplomatic enclave. The delegation expressed special gratitude to IG Islamabad Rizvi and his team for this successful visit.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA utilises Japanese machinery to intensify sewerage cleaning operations3 minutes ago
-
Police conducts flag march to maintain law, order3 minutes ago
-
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police arrest key suspects in Haris murder case13 minutes ago
-
No tannery allowed to operate outside special zone after December: Khawaja Asif13 minutes ago
-
Convicts to be shifted to jails in their home districts13 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast in Sindh23 minutes ago
-
Two brothers shot dead in Abbottabad over personal enmity23 minutes ago
-
Delegation sent to review security situation in Kurram33 minutes ago
-
Labourer electrocuted33 minutes ago
-
TWG meeting on humanitarian protection held33 minutes ago
-
Nishtar doctors, other staff appear before police in HIV infection inquiry43 minutes ago