Open Menu

Iqra University Students Visit Safe City Islamabad To Explore Modern Policing Technologies

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Iqra University students visit Safe City Islamabad to explore modern policing technologies

The Deputy Director Technical welcomed the Iqra University students at Safe City Islamabad on Wednesday, under the Friends of Police internship program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The Deputy Director Technical welcomed the Iqra University students at Safe City Islamabad on Wednesday, under the Friends of Police internship program.

A police spokesperson told APP that, the delegation visits the command-and-control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, online women police station and the police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of this project.

Furthermore, the student delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, online women police station and the “Pucar-15” helpline.

The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. The modern cameras of Safe City are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. 42% of crimes are resolved through the Safe City Command and Control Center.

Face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements, he added.

The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to IG Rizvi and his team for this successful visit./APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Student Visit Hub Women

Recent Stories

ICT Police security division holds rank pinning ce ..

ICT Police security division holds rank pinning ceremony for 43 newly promoted o ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bails of Zartaj Gul, Umar Ayub

ATC extends interim bails of Zartaj Gul, Umar Ayub

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan urges ADB to establish database systems for ..

Ahsan urges ADB to establish database systems for Courts, Police

27 seconds ago
 ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM ..

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

23 minutes ago
 Higher education in the region, terms it backbone ..

Higher education in the region, terms it backbone of socioeconomic development: ..

23 minutes ago
 SFA, WFP sign MoU to implement Fortification of Wh ..

SFA, WFP sign MoU to implement Fortification of Whole Wheat Flour through Small- ..

25 minutes ago
LESCO takes steps to maintain beauty of Lahore

LESCO takes steps to maintain beauty of Lahore

25 minutes ago
 SOC arrests two dangerous criminals from UAE

SOC arrests two dangerous criminals from UAE

35 minutes ago
 Salik directs to establish Pakistan House in Karba ..

Salik directs to establish Pakistan House in Karbala, Religious Affairs Director ..

35 minutes ago
 Need stressed to promote businesswomen

Need stressed to promote businesswomen

35 minutes ago
 'SBP motivating woman entrepreneurs through loans ..

'SBP motivating woman entrepreneurs through loans at subsidized rates'

35 minutes ago
 World Bank Country Director meets Chairman FBR

World Bank Country Director meets Chairman FBR

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan