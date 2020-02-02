UrduPoint.com
IQRA University To Open Campuses Abroad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 09:20 PM

IQRA University to open campuses abroad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :IQRA University has planned to open its campuses in Turkey, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka and these campuses would help promote Pakistan's culture and soft image, said Vice Chancellor Dr.Wasim Qazi.

In a recent meeting, the university's board of governors chaired by Chancellor Erum Lakhani approved the establishment of foreign campuses. It also approved the establishment of Bahria town campus, medical and dental college with modern state of the art facilities, said press release on Sunday.

The board appreciated the academic leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Wasim Qazi on these achievements notably the inclusion of IQRA University in the QS Ranking of international universities.

