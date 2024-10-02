IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Initiative on Risk-Reduction and Dependable Alternatives (IRADA) hosted a round-table conference to adopt effective tobacco harm reduction strategies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Initiative on Risk-Reduction and Dependable Alternatives (IRADA) hosted a round-table conference to adopt effective tobacco harm reduction strategies.

The event was attended by experts in tobacco control, public health officials, representatives of NGOs and local stakeholders.

The participants gave a pressing call to the authorities to adopt strategies that could potentially save the lives of over 1.2 million people in the country, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

Renowned researcher and policy advisor, Dr.

Muhammad Rizwan Junaid emphasized the potential of products like modern oral nicotine pouches which offer significantly reduced risks compared to traditional cigarettes.

During round-table discussion, health experts urged the government to consider adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies as part of tobacco control in public health regulatory frameworks.

They said that regulations on the new nicotine products should be proportionate to the risk they pose to health and in ways that maximize benefits and reduce the health risk.