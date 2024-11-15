IRADA Urges Pakistan To Follow Sweden’s Lead In Achieving Smoke-free Status
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Initiative on Risk-Reduction and Dependable Alternatives (IRADA Pakistan ) has urged Pakistan to take inspiration from Sweden, which has become the first nation in the world to achieve official ‘smoke-free’ status, according to data released recently.
Sweden has hit this historic milestone 16 years ahead of the European Union target, while most of its fellow member states are set to miss it by a significant margin said a news release.
Official health data released by Sweden’s public health agency shows that just 4.5% of the nation’s Swedish-born over-16s smoke - significantly below the globally recognised bench-mark of 5% for smoke-free status.
"Sweden's extraordinary success is the result of its pioneering policy approach of gradually shifting to safer alternatives of cigarettes", IRADA added
