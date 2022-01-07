Iran Air starts direct flights for Karachi

Iran Air, the National Airline of Islamic Republic of Iran, launched its direct flights from Mashhad to Karachi, increasing the number of Iran air flights to Pakistan to 12 in a month matching with Pakistan International Airlines flights to Iran

KARACHI, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Iran Air, the National Airline of Islamic Republic of Iran, launched its direct flights from Mashhad to Karachi, increasing the number of Iran air flights to Pakistan to 12 in a month matching with Pakistan International Airlines flights to Iran.

The flight of Iran Air landed at Jinnah International Airport , Karachi on Wednesday at 3:20 p.m. (local time).The welcoming ceremony was held at the airport in the presence of Iranian Consul General in Karachi, Head of Iran Air in Pakistan and a team of senior officers of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, said a press release on Friday.

Hassan Nourian praised Iran Air's efforts to increase its monthly flights to Pakistan and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation in the field of aviation and tourism industry would further increase, besides more people-to-people contacts.

The Airbus 320 of Iran Air left Karachi Airport for the holy city of Mashhad at 4:23 p.m. carrying 138 passengers. Iran Air will operate two weekly flights from Karachi�one each for Mashhad and Tehran. Four flights from Mashhad to Lahore, starting on 1st January 2022.

" With direct flight from Mashhad to Karachi, the number of Iran Air monthly flights from Iran to Pakistan and vice versa increased to 12 flights," said Head of Iran Air- Pakistan, Mohammad Parsa Nejad.