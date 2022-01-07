UrduPoint.com

Iran Air Starts Direct Flights For Karachi

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 03:54 PM

Iran Air starts direct flights for Karachi

Iran Air, the National Airline of Islamic Republic of Iran, launched its direct flights from Mashhad to Karachi, increasing the number of Iran air flights to Pakistan to 12 in a month matching with Pakistan International Airlines flights to Iran

KARACHI, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Iran Air, the National Airline of Islamic Republic of Iran, launched its direct flights from Mashhad to Karachi, increasing the number of Iran air flights to Pakistan to 12 in a month matching with Pakistan International Airlines flights to Iran.

The flight of Iran Air landed at Jinnah International Airport , Karachi on Wednesday at 3:20 p.m. (local time).The welcoming ceremony was held at the airport in the presence of Iranian Consul General in Karachi, Head of Iran Air in Pakistan and a team of senior officers of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, said a press release on Friday.

Hassan Nourian praised Iran Air's efforts to increase its monthly flights to Pakistan and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation in the field of aviation and tourism industry would further increase, besides more people-to-people contacts.

The Airbus 320 of Iran Air left Karachi Airport for the holy city of Mashhad at 4:23 p.m. carrying 138 passengers. Iran Air will operate two weekly flights from Karachi�one each for Mashhad and Tehran. Four flights from Mashhad to Lahore, starting on 1st January 2022.

" With direct flight from Mashhad to Karachi, the number of Iran Air monthly flights from Iran to Pakistan and vice versa increased to 12 flights," said Head of Iran Air- Pakistan, Mohammad Parsa Nejad.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Iran Mashhad Tehran January From Industry PIA Airport P

Recent Stories

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalis ..

IHC postpones indictment of Rana Shamim, journalists in Affidavit case

11 minutes ago
 DC reviews ongoing development projects

DC reviews ongoing development projects

45 seconds ago
 Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Kazakhstan in Phone Call ..

Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Kazakhstan in Phone Call - Armenian Cabinet

47 seconds ago
 Anti-dengue measures reviewed

Anti-dengue measures reviewed

48 seconds ago
 Philippines logs 21,819 new Philippinescases

Philippines logs 21,819 new Philippinescases

4 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.