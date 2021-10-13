UrduPoint.com

Iran Armed Forces Chief Acknowledges Pakistan Armed Forces Sacrifices In War On Terror

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:11 PM

Iran armed forces chief acknowledges Pakistan armed forces sacrifices in war on terror

Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri Wednesday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza here at Joint Staff Headquarters and lauded the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism

Speaking on the occasion, the CJCSC said in pursuit of a closer military and strategic cooperation both countries share a common perception on all national and international issues.

During the meeting, both deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations media release.

General Nadeem Raza said the visit of the Iran chief of general staff of armed forces marked a new stage in strengthening the military, defense and security relations between the two brotherly countries.

Both the dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties. Both sides highlighted that common borders should be "Borders of Peace & Friendship"Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented 'Guard of Honour' to the visiting dignitary.

