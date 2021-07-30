Iran border fencing to control smuggling: Gen (Retd) Bajwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Thursday said fencing of Pak-Iran border was in progress which on completion would help stop cross-border illegal movement and smuggling.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pak-Afghan border fencing had been completed, while full efforts were being made to complete the Pak-Iran border fencing.

He lauded the efforts of security officials involved in fencing the borders, said it was a difficult task which had been completed with success.

Replying to a question about job creation, he said CPEC would generate massive job opportunities for the people of Balochistan.

He further stated that work on Gawadar International Airport continued with rapid pace. CPEC would change the fate of the people of this region, he added.