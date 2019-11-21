Iran Calligraphy, Painting, Metalwork workshop held at PNCA

A workshop of Calligraphy, Painting and Metalwork organized by Muhammad Hassan Daneshgarnejad was held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) at on- going Islamabad Art Festival 2019

Talking to APP, Muhammad Hassan said that the art of calligraphy is one of the reputable and famous arts in Iran. The glorious art of calligraphy and its numerous decorations have always been praised by Iranologs.

The importance of the art of calligraphy among Iranian arts is such that some arts seem to be imperfect, without decorative calligraphy. Iranians more than any other nation have used various calligraphy to enrich and beautify earthen-ware, metallic vessels and historic buildings.

In the ancient Persia and in the different historic eras, languages such as "Ilami", "Avestaaee", "Pahlavi", and "Farsi-e-Mianeh" were spoken. It is believed that ancient Persian script was invented by about 500-600 BC to provide monument inscriptions for the Achaemenid kings. These scripts consisted of horizontal, vertical, and diagonal nail-shape letters and that is the reason in Farsi it is calledA large number of people visited the exhibition installed by the artists of Iran on the occasion.