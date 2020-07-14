UrduPoint.com
Iran-China Trade Agreements To Strengthen CPEC, Gwadar: Senator Mushahid

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Iran-China trade agreements to strengthen CPEC, Gwadar: Senator Mushahid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed on Tuesday said that Iran-China trade agreements would strengthen China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Gwadar projects besides, regional connectivity.

Sidelining India by Iran from Chabahar port would bring peace and maintain security on western borders of Pakistan, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The India's relations with regional countries had become worst due to the policies of Indian rulers, they were trying to destabilize Pakistan but could not achieve their sinister design, he added.

Appreciating the role of Pakistan Army Chief for regional peace, he said Pakistan's ties with Iran and Afghanistan were improving fast due to the efforts of General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He also welcomed opening of trade and business corridors between Iran and China.

