Iran Condemns Terror Attacks On Pakistan Security Forces In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:22 PM

Iran condemns terror attacks on Pakistan security forces in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Iran on Saturday condemned the terrorist attacks on Pakistani security forces personnel took place in Ormara and Quetta during past two days.

In a statement, spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed sympathies with the government and the people of Pakistan.

Rejecting all forms of terrorism, he stressed the need for the participation of all countries in the region in the ongoing fight against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters and sponsors of terrorist acts.

