Open Menu

Iran Condemns Terrorist Attack On Passenger Train In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Iran condemns terrorist attack on passenger train in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Ismail Baghaei has strongly condemned the hostage-taking incident involving a passenger train in Balochistan, expressing deep concern over the endangerment of innocent civilians.

In an official statement, Baghaei reaffirmed Iran's principled stance against all forms of terrorism and violent extremism. He extended solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan during this difficult time.

Furthermore, he reiterated Iran’s readiness to provide any necessary assistance to help end the terrorist act and ensure the safety of those affected.

Meanwhile, Iranian embassy in Islamabad has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a passenger train in Balochistan, where innocent civilians including women, children, and the elderly were taken hostage.

The embassy denounced the assault as a ‘cowardly crime against humanity’ emphasizing that targeting civilians and disrupting vital transportation infrastructure constitutes a grave violation of human rights and international norms.

Recent Stories

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions ..

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024

20 minutes ago
 Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 h ..

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..

44 minutes ago
 AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

50 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

4 hours ago
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, R ..

UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..

12 hours ago
 EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territ ..

EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Ift ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

13 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Gr ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan