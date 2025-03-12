Iran condemns terrorist attack on passenger train in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Ismail Baghaei has strongly condemned the hostage-taking incident involving a passenger train in Balochistan, expressing deep concern over the endangerment of innocent civilians.

In an official statement, Baghaei reaffirmed Iran's principled stance against all forms of terrorism and violent extremism. He extended solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan during this difficult time.

Furthermore, he reiterated Iran’s readiness to provide any necessary assistance to help end the terrorist act and ensure the safety of those affected.

Meanwhile, Iranian embassy in Islamabad has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a passenger train in Balochistan, where innocent civilians including women, children, and the elderly were taken hostage.

The embassy denounced the assault as a ‘cowardly crime against humanity’ emphasizing that targeting civilians and disrupting vital transportation infrastructure constitutes a grave violation of human rights and international norms.