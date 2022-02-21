UrduPoint.com

Iran Desires Bilateral Trade Relations With Pakistan: Consul General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Iran desires bilateral trade relations with Pakistan: Consul General

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The government of Islamic Republic of Iran fully desired to have bilateral trade relations with brother country Pakistan and in this connection efforts were being made to enhance the quantum of export and import goods between the two countries by organizing industrial exhibition and trade webinars.

This was stated by Consul General Islamic Republic of Iran at Karachi Hassan Nournian while addressing the business community of Hyderabad here at the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) on Monday.

He said the business community of Pakistan could get opportunity of making investment or doing business in Iran and the Iranian consulates are ready to facilitate them. Likewise other parts in Pakistan, the exhibition of Iranian products will also be organized in Hyderabad soon, he informed and invited HCCI to also take part in the international webinars, which planned by the Iran government for promotion of business activities.

HCCI President Muhammad Faizan Elahi, while welcoming the Consul General Iran, said Hyderabad was the second largest trade and industrial hub of Sindh province and the business community has been engaged in exporting different products including raw cotton, textile yarn, surgical equipments, handicrafts, petroleum products, fruits and vegetables to different countries of the world.

He said that Pakistan had strong brotherly relations with Iran and organizing trade exhibitions and webinars, these relations would further stronger.

Among the traders and industrialists as well as the officers of Consulate General Iran Mehdi Aamir Jaferi, Hussain Amini, Saeed Ahmedi and Raza Qambrai, the Senior Vice President HCCI Muhammad Arif, Vice President Danish Shafiq, Fahad Hussain Shaikh, Muhammad Waseem Ji, Muhammad Iqbal Bhatti, Syed Yawar Ali Shah, Abdul Sattar KhanAshafq Ahmed Soomro, Yousuf Memon, Salahuddin Ghouri and Manzoor Ahmed Chachar were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Import Business Iran Hyderabad Chamber Hub Commerce Textile Cotton Government Industry

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 7 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

6 minutes ago
 3-Day hands-on training on ‘Learning Technologie ..

3-Day hands-on training on ‘Learning Technologies of Pasteurized and Flavored ..

27 minutes ago
 Mohsin Baig case: IHC issues contempt of court not ..

Mohsin Baig case: IHC issues contempt of court notice to FIA Director

34 minutes ago

PSL 2022: Babar Azam opens up about Karachi Kings’s squad

2 hours ago
 Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good ..

Ben Dunk says Australia’s tour to Pakistan good for Test cricket

2 hours ago
 Netflix is expected to approve first ever original ..

Netflix is expected to approve first ever original web series from Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>