Iran Determined To Resolve Issues With Saudi Arabia

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Iran determined to resolve issues with Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh publicly confirms that the de-escalation of tensions between his country and Saudi Arabia is in the interest of both nations and the region.

Iran confirmed publicly for the first time on Monday that it was in talks with Saudi Arabia, saying it would do what it could to resolve issues between them, Reuters reported.

"De-escalation of tensions between the two Muslim countries in the Persian Gulf region is in the interest of both nations and the region," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a televised weekly news conference.

Iran was waiting for the outcome of the talks, he said: "We welcome resolving of the issues that have existed between the two countries … We will use our best efforts in this regard.

"Ambassador Rayed Krimly, head of policy planning at Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry, last week told Reuters that talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran were aimed at reducing regional tensions. He said it was too early to judge the outcome and Riyadh wanted to see "verifiable deeds".

Iran and Saudi Arabia have been involved in conflicts across the region, from Yemen to Syria to Iraq. The two countries cut diplomatic ties in 2016. middle East officials and sources said last month that they had held two rounds of talks.

