Iran Embassy Marks World Food Day, Urges Immediate Relief For Palestinians

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Embassy of Iran on Monday observed the World Food Day, shedding light on the critical situation facing the Palestinian people, particularly those in Gaza, regarding water supply, food, and other essential necessities for their survival.

The embassy, in a statement, emphasized the urgency of addressing the pressing needs of the Palestinian population. With severe shortage of water, food, and other basic requirements, their conditions had been further compounded by the continued oppression and atrocities committed by the apartheid and racist Zionist regime in the region, it added.

The embassy underscored the importance of recognizing and upholding the inherent human rights of the Palestinians. It called upon the international community to take immediate action to halt the ongoing violations and provide essential aid to the affected people.

"The World Food Day serves as a reminder of the global commitment to combat hunger and malnutrition, making it an opportune moment to draw attention to the dire humanitarian situation faced by the Palestinian people," it added.

The embassy emphasized the need for a swift resolution to the ongoing crisis in Palestine, which had seen the Palestinian population endure hardships for far too long. It sought to rally support for the cause of the Palestinian people and to put an end to the suffering caused by the ongoing conflict and the denial of their fundamental human rights.

https://x.com/IraninIslamabad/status/1713887632667676953?t=wYWShctrf9kfJ9_IVoEuJA&s=09

