Iran Embassy Pays Tribute To Fatima Jinnah On Birth Anniversary
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Iran Embassy on Wednesday paid tribute to Madr-e-Millat, Mohtarama Fatima Jinnah, on her 131st birth
anniversary.
The embassy, in a statement, termed her character fully inspiring as a women and leader.
It quoted Fatima Jinnah as saying: "People of Pakistan are by nature devoted to the cause of peace and
goodwill.”
