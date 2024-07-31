Iran Embassy pays tribute to Fatima Jinnah on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Iran Embassy on Wednesday paid tribute to Madr-e-Millat, Mohtarama Fatima Jinnah, on her 131st birth

anniversary.

The embassy, in a statement, termed her character fully inspiring as a women and leader.

It quoted Fatima Jinnah as saying: "People of Pakistan are by nature devoted to the cause of peace and

goodwill.”