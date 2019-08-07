UrduPoint.com
Iran Expects India, Pakistan To Settle Kashmir Dispute Via Friendly Dialogue

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:51 PM

Iran Expects India, Pakistan to Settle Kashmir Dispute Via Friendly Dialogue

Iran expects New Delhi and Islamabad to resolve their row over the recently changed status of India's Jammu and Kashmir state in the disputed region through peaceful dialogue, Iran's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Iran expects New Delhi and Islamabad to resolve their row over the recently changed status of India's Jammu and Kashmir state in the disputed region through peaceful dialogue, Iran's Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the constitution, which had guaranteed Jammu and Kashmir a degree of autonomy since 1947. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that his country intended to discuss the situation at the United Nations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran expects India and Pakistan, as its friends and regional partners, to take effective steps in line with the interests of the people of the region by using dialogue and adopting peaceful means," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Iran's Mehr news outlet.

The ministry added that Tehran was closely watching the developments in the Jammu and Kashmir situation.

Article 370 of the Indian constitution protected the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, requiring the mandatory approval of most of the laws adopted by the Indian parliament in the local assembly.

The Indian government now wants to split the Ladakh region from Jammu and Kashmir and grant it the status of a union territory, which means it would be directly controlled by the Federal government. The remainder of the state will become a second union territory. However, the Ladakh region will not have its own legislature, unlike Jammu and Kashmir.

India and Pakistan have contended for the Kashmir region, the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state, since the end of British rule in 1947. Despite a ceasefire being reached in 2003 following several armed conflicts, instability has continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups. Tensions spiked earlier this year when the Indian military conducted airstrikes in the region in response to an attack orchestrated by a terrorist group based in the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

