Iran expresses condolences over terrorist attacks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Iranian Embassy on Monday extended its condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, as well as to the families of those who lost their lives in recent terrorist attacks targeting security forces.

The Embassy, in a statement, reiterated Iran’s principled stance against terrorism and extremism in all forms. It emphasized the need for sustained efforts and enhanced bilateral, regional, and international cooperation to prevent and effectively combat the menace of terrorism.

The Embassy reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to working closely with Pakistan and other partners in addressing security challenges and ensuring regional stability.