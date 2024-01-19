Iran Fully Committed To Territorial Integrity Of Pakistan: Ambassador Moghadam
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on Friday said that Iran was fully committed to the territorial integrity of the brotherly country of Pakistan.
The ambassador, in a post on social media platform X, said, “Threats like terrorism are common, also interests.
Uniquely non-competitive interests and complementary economy provide a fertile ground to promote geo-economy, security, and welfare in the region.”
Ambassador Moghadam, in an earlier post on X, said that the two brotherly, friendly, and neighborly countries of Iran and Pakistan had always supported each other in hard times during history.
"With common threats and interests, all-out potentialities, and opportunities, the bilateral ties don't tolerate any lag and delay," he added.
Recent Stories
Bowlers impress at all three venues in fourth round of National Women's T20
PCB introduces retainers for Women Panel of Umpires
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Iran should address each other's security concerns: NSC9 minutes ago
-
FIA Rawalpindi Zone arrests human smugglers19 minutes ago
-
Cabinet discusses situation arising from Iranian attack on Pakistan19 minutes ago
-
British High Commissioner meets Gilani19 minutes ago
-
Anti polio program coordinator killed in Bajaur39 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt, green corporate sign joint venture for corporate farming49 minutes ago
-
All faiths preach co-existence, humanity and peace: Mushaal49 minutes ago
-
National Security Committee reviews security situation1 hour ago
-
Khuda Abad (Sani) heritage conference to take place in Hala on Saturday1 hour ago
-
Court adjourns Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case till 25th1 hour ago
-
Amna Baloch, Finnish envoy discuss ties1 hour ago
-
Sindh Govt adopt comprehensive strategy to improve water, sewerage in Karachi: Mayor1 hour ago