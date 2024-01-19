Open Menu

Iran Fully Committed To Territorial Integrity Of Pakistan: Ambassador Moghadam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2024 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on Friday said that Iran was fully committed to the territorial integrity of the brotherly country of Pakistan.

The ambassador, in a post on social media platform X, said, “Threats like terrorism are common, also interests.

Uniquely non-competitive interests and complementary economy provide a fertile ground to promote geo-economy, security, and welfare in the region.”

Ambassador Moghadam, in an earlier post on X, said that the two brotherly, friendly, and neighborly countries of Iran and Pakistan had always supported each other in hard times during history.

"With common threats and interests, all-out potentialities, and opportunities, the bilateral ties don't tolerate any lag and delay," he added.

