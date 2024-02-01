Iran Hands Over Bodies Of Nine Laborers To Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2024 | 12:25 PM
The latest reports say that the bodies have been transferred to Pakistani authorities at the Pak-Iran border by Iranian Border Security Guards.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2024) Iran on Thursday officially handed over the bodies of Pakistani laborers who tragically lost their lives in Sistan Baluchestan, according to sources familiar with the development.
Assistant Commissioner Taftan, Waqar Kakar, received the mortal remains of the Pakistani nationals.
The incident prompted condemnation from Iranian authorities, who promptly initiated an inquiry into the matter.
The Iranian envoy to Pakistan condemned the killings of Pakistani laborers in Iran, emphasizing that Tehran and Islamabad are resolute in not allowing any harm to befall their bilateral relations.
On January 27, unidentified assailants fatally shot nine Pakistani nationals and injured three others in the outskirts of the city of Saravan in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan Baluchestan.
According to sources, five of the victims hailed from various areas of Alipur in Punjab province and had been employed in Iran for the past decade.
Earlier this, week, the Iranian foreign minister visited Pakistan and met his counterpart and other authorities. The both sides agreed to establish more strong ties and to combat terrorism together.
