Iran Helicopter Crash: Politicians Offer Condolences To Iranian Government, People
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Minutes after the news of the Iranian helicopter crash hit the headlines, Politicians of the Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N Monday expressed shock and grief with the families of the victims.
Talking to a Private news channel, PML-N senator Irfan Siddiqui offered his condolences and expressed solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people and the officials of the Islamic Republic during this painful tragedy.
He said “I’m sorry to hear about the air crash in Iran in which many lives have been lost including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi which is shocking for all Pakistanis".
He also recalled the recent visit of the Iranian President and termed it a historic and successful visit, adding, Our sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.
“Today, Pakistan mourns the loss of a great friend and Luckily last month, we had the honour of hosting him in
Pakistan", he mentioned.
"We pray to Allah to grant them eternal peace and also extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families", he added.
Pakistan People's Party Senator Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan "stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time.
"I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident", she added.
It was a shocking incident and my heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran, she highlighted.
“His contribution to strengthening the Pakistan-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered", she said.
