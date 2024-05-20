Open Menu

Iran Helicopter Crash: Politicians Offer Condolences To Iranian Government, People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Iran helicopter crash: Politicians offer condolences to Iranian government, people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Minutes after the news of the Iranian helicopter crash hit the headlines, Politicians of the Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N Monday expressed shock and grief with the families of the victims.

Talking to a Private news channel, PML-N senator Irfan Siddiqui offered his condolences and expressed solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people and the officials of the Islamic Republic during this painful tragedy.

He said “I’m sorry to hear about the air crash in Iran in which many lives have been lost including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi which is shocking for all Pakistanis".

He also recalled the recent visit of the Iranian President and termed it a historic and successful visit, adding, Our sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

“Today, Pakistan mourns the loss of a great friend and Luckily last month, we had the honour of hosting him in

Pakistan", he mentioned.

"We pray to Allah to grant them eternal peace and also extend our heartfelt sympathies to their families", he added.

Pakistan People's Party Senator Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan "stands in solidarity with Iran at this difficult time.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and those accompanying them following a tragic accident", she added.

It was a shocking incident and my heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran, she highlighted.

“His contribution to strengthening the Pakistan-Iran bilateral relationship will always be remembered", she said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Iran Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sherry Rehman Irfan Siddiqui Visit Muslim Family All Government Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

23 minutes ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

51 minutes ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

2 days ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

2 days ago
 PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan