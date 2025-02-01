Iran Khorasan Razavi Governor, LCCI delegation discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomed the Governor General of Iran's Khorasan Razavi province Gholam Hossein Mozaffari and his delegation here on Saturday.

An interactive session was held between the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)

and Khorasan Razavi Governor Gholam Hossein Mozaffari and his delegation at the Governor's House.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan hoped that exchange of delegations from both sides would continue and relations between Pakistan and Iran would further strengthen.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Abuzar Shad said that an LCCI delegation under the leadership of the Punjab Governor would soon visit Khorasan Razavi.

He thanked Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for arranging this interaction with the Khorasan Razavi Governor and his delegation. Mian Abuzar said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar had been presidents of the LCCI and it was a matter of pride. "Our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) highlighted the importance of neighbours. There is a need to develop strong relations between both sides," he added.

He requested Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and Khorasan Razavi Governor Gholam Hossein Mozaffari to grace the closing ceremony of the Lahore Shopping Festival tomorrow and witness stalls where Pakistani products were on display.

Khorasan Razavi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Head Tavakullizoda said that an economic group belonging to Khorasan Razavi was present here.

He thanked Khorasan Razavi Governor Gholam Hossein Mozaffari for his support. Tavakullizoda said that the visit would yield good results for both countries.

He said that the opportunities should be utilized properly to come close to each other and strengthen trade activities between both countries. Trade exchange could be taken to higher levels, he said and added that although there were some difficulties with regard to payments. He said that trade could be promoted through the barter system.

Khorasan Razavi Governor Gholam Hossein Mozaffari thanked Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for his hospitality. He said that the visit would be a starting point for strengthening relations between Iran and Pakistan besides Punjab and Khorasan Razavi. He invited the Punjab Governor to visit Khorasan Razavi along with members of the LCCI and those belonging to trade and industry.

He said that Punjab and Khorasan Razavi could help each other in terms of the economy. He said, "We are ready to set up a trade centre of Khorasan Razavi in Punjab." He said that in the presence of Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan efforts could be made to strengthen ties between both countries.

Documentaries were also played highlighting opportunities for Iran in Pakistan and opportunities in Khorasan Razavi. Later, a souvenir was given to the Khorasan Razavi Governor.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry also had an interactive session with the Khorasan Razavi Governor and his delegation at the Governor House. FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh also spoke on the occasion.