Open Menu

Iran Offers Condolences, Assistance To Pakistan Over Deadly Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Iran offers condolences, assistance to Pakistan over deadly floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the devastating floods in various parts of Pakistan, which have claimed more than 210 lives.

The envoy, in a message of solidarity, extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, particularly to the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the disaster.

“In this moment of profound grief, our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in Pakistan,” Dr Moghadam said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands fully ready to provide any assistance required to the brotherly nation in this challenging time.

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..

41 minutes ago
 UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution ..

UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty

1 hour ago
 Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

Gaza death toll rises to 61,827

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League ..

Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..

3 hours ago
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia

4 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..

5 hours ago
 President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s a ..

President of Arab Parliament condemns Israel’s approval of 3,400 new settlemen ..

5 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official vi ..

CM Maryam Nawaz arrives in Thailand on official visit

6 hours ago
 Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public r ..

Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads

6 hours ago
 WhatsApp rolls out new features, including schedul ..

WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan