Iran offers Pakistan joint training to fight drugs' menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran on Monday offered a joint training programme for Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials with the help of sniffing dogs to conduct joint operations along with Anti-Narcotics Police (ANP) of Iran.

The initiated is aimed at curbing the illicit drugs in the adjoining areas of Pak-Iran border.

The Ambassador of Iran, Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini formally conveyed the offer when he called on Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi here on Monday, said a press release. Shehryar Afridi said illicit drugs were common challenge for Pakistan, Iran and the world. Pakistan would keep fighting this war to save the humanity from the menace of drugs.

He said that Iran and Pakistan in Muslim Ummah were tied in decades-old ties of brotherhood and friendship.

He said as the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan would keep working for uniting the Muslim Ummah.

"It is about time that Muslims should stand together to foil the conspiracies as enemy wanted to put Muslims against each other.

It was unfortunate to note that among world refugees, 97 percent are Muslims. Even today our younger generation stands confused due to the conspiracy against Muslims. We need to work together to forge unity among our ranks," the minister said.

Ambassador Hosseini said that Narcotics was a menace and we had to prove our contribution to the world through best practices.

He said Iran welcomed the initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan for regional peace and would fully support his initiatives. The ambassador said that Iran had direct flights with capitals of all Muslim countries. Resumption of direct flights between Islamabad and Tehran was needed as it would help improve bilateral relations, he added.

Shehryar Afridi said Pakistan would take all necessary measures to ensure further improvement of ties with Iran.