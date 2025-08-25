Iran offers support to Pakistan after devastating floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi received a telephone call from his Iranian counterpart, General Iskandar Momeni, who expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives caused by torrential rains and floods in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Iranian Interior Minister conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayed for patience and strength for the bereaved. He also offered assistance to Pakistan in relief efforts for the flood victims, stressing that Iran considers Pakistan a brotherly neighboring country and stands ready to extend every possible help during this time of trial.

“Pakistan’s devastation from these floods is truly heartbreaking.

Hundreds of people have been separated from their loved ones. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Pakistan,” said the Iranian minister.

In response, Minister Mohsin Naqvi thanked his Iranian counterpart for the solidarity and support extended. He said Pakistan and Iran share both joys and sorrows, emphasizing that climate change has emerged as a major challenge, causing unprecedented destruction in the country.

“For the first time in history, Pakistan is facing such dangerous climate conditions. All institutions are actively engaged in relief and rehabilitation efforts, with the well-being of the flood victims as our top priority,” Naqvi stated.