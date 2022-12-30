Iran offers to hold cultural fair in Peshawar

Director General of the Iranian Cultural Centre, Peshawar, Mehran Iskandaryan, has offered to hold Irani Cultural Mela in Nishtar Hall, Peshawar.

He was talking to the Director General (DG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority, Mohammad Bakhtiar Khan here on Friday.

The cultural mela would consist of the exhibition of Iranian movies, photos of the historic and tourist places of Iran and Pakistan, cultural stalls, and other functions.

Speaking on the occasion, Bakhtiar Khan said Pakistan and Iran share cultural and religious similarities, and besides the promotion of culture and tourism, both countries can also work for economic uplift.