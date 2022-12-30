UrduPoint.com

Iran Offers To Hold Cultural Fair In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Iran offers to hold cultural fair in Peshawar

Director General of the Iranian Cultural Centre, Peshawar, Mehran Iskandaryan, has offered to hold Irani Cultural Mela in Nishtar Hall, Peshawar.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General of the Iranian Cultural Centre, Peshawar, Mehran Iskandaryan, has offered to hold Irani Cultural Mela in Nishtar Hall, Peshawar.

He was talking to the Director General (DG) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority, Mohammad Bakhtiar Khan here on Friday.

The cultural mela would consist of the exhibition of Iranian movies, photos of the historic and tourist places of Iran and Pakistan, cultural stalls, and other functions.

Speaking on the occasion, Bakhtiar Khan said Pakistan and Iran share cultural and religious similarities, and besides the promotion of culture and tourism, both countries can also work for economic uplift.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Film And Movies Iran Share

Recent Stories

VC OPC inaugurates medical camp

VC OPC inaugurates medical camp

1 minute ago
 Zahid Iqbal appointed additional director FAC

Zahid Iqbal appointed additional director FAC

1 minute ago
 Addl IGP South for strict security on new year nig ..

Addl IGP South for strict security on new year night

1 minute ago
 Rehabilitation of flood victims biggest challenge, ..

Rehabilitation of flood victims biggest challenge, Balighur Rehman tells Kundi

1 minute ago
 RWMC making efforts to keep hill station clear for ..

RWMC making efforts to keep hill station clear for tourists

14 minutes ago
 PA committee members notified

PA committee members notified

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.