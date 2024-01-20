Open Menu

Iran, Pakistan Need To Mitigate Differences To Avoid Any Future Clash: Experts Emphasize

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Iran and Pakistan have preferred rationality over emotions, which will strengthen their historical brotherly ties otherwise, their adversaries could manipulate the situation.

These were the views expressed by experts at a meeting hosted by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) to understand

the situation around the unfortunate escalation on Pakistan’s western frontier.

The meeting was attended by Khalid Rahman, chairman IPS, prominent security analyst Brigadier (r) Said Nazir, and

Syed Abrar Hussain, Pakistan’s former ambassador to Afghanistan and vice chairman IPS, among others.

The participants unanimously said Islamabad’s position was justified, stressing that Tehran should have pursued alternative diplomatic and political channels to address any concerns. Both friendly countries must work to activate peaceful problem-solving mechanisms to avoid a worst-case scenario.

Recognizing the shared threat of terrorism, the speakers emphasized the need for a collaborative strategic framework

and active security cooperation grounded in mutual trust. They expressed happiness that Islamabad and Tehran agreed

to de-escalate unconditionally and restore full diplomatic ties.

Despite internal and external sensitivities, Pakistan has historically maintained warm relations with Iran, successfully navigating the complexities to balance their ties. These cordial relations must be maintained in the future.

Both countries must realize that any conflict between them will divert global attention away from the war in Gaza,

ultimately favoring Israel and its allies and proving harmful to peace and stability in the middle East.

The speakers said while the clouds of war are already looming over the Middle East, given Israeli aggression against Gaza and elsewhere, any misadventure could draw the conflict to South Asia. This would only benefit the forces that

want to keep this region unstable for their interests.

Therefore, the speakers said, both brotherly countries must avoid miscalculations, come closer, and resolve their

issues through dialogue, which is also crucial for their internal stability, given their socio-political fault lines.

The experts lauded the Chinese approach vis-à-vis the escalation between Iran and Pakistan. They reiterated that

Beijing has the potential to play as a balancer to promote peace and stability in South Asia, which is as vital for

Chinese stakes in the region as for any other regional force.

In his concluding remarks, Khalid Rahman emphasized that creating a war-like environment in the region benefits no

one but external entities. However, Pakistan’s calculated and proportionate response shows maturity in decision-making and a preference for a measured approach over impulsive reactions.

He lauded the leadership of Islamabad and Tehran for their approach to maintaining peace and resolving issues diplomatically while calling for a focus on diplomacy to de-escalate tensions.

