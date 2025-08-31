Open Menu

Iran, Pakistan Pledge Stronger Ties, Vow To Implement Presidential Visit Agreements

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam, has provided a comprehensive briefing on the current status of bilateral relations and the efforts undertaken to further enhance the strong and friendly ties between the two neighboring and brotherly countries during his recent meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.

Taking to his official social media account ‘X’ on Sunday, he said the special emphasis was placed on the progress made following the recent visit of the President of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan.

According to Dr Moghadam, Foreign Minister Araghchi expressed appreciation for the warm and gracious hospitality extended by the government and people of Pakistan to President Pezeshkian during his visit.

He conveyed satisfaction with the fruitful and constructive discussions held with senior Pakistani officials and reaffirmed Iran's firm commitment to the comprehensive development of bilateral relations. He emphasized that this commitment aligns with Iran’s policy of good neighborliness and includes active follow-up and implementation of the agreements reached during the presidential visit.

Minister Araghchi also highlighted the shared positions and active cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in numerous regional and international forums. He underscored the importance of continued high-level consultations between both sides to safeguard mutual interests and to contribute meaningfully to regional peace, security, and stability.

