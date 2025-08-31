Iran, Pakistan Pledge Stronger Ties, Vow To Implement Presidential Visit Agreements
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam, has provided a comprehensive briefing on the current status of bilateral relations and the efforts undertaken to further enhance the strong and friendly ties between the two neighboring and brotherly countries during his recent meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi.
Taking to his official social media account ‘X’ on Sunday, he said the special emphasis was placed on the progress made following the recent visit of the President of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan.
According to Dr Moghadam, Foreign Minister Araghchi expressed appreciation for the warm and gracious hospitality extended by the government and people of Pakistan to President Pezeshkian during his visit.
He conveyed satisfaction with the fruitful and constructive discussions held with senior Pakistani officials and reaffirmed Iran's firm commitment to the comprehensive development of bilateral relations. He emphasized that this commitment aligns with Iran’s policy of good neighborliness and includes active follow-up and implementation of the agreements reached during the presidential visit.
Minister Araghchi also highlighted the shared positions and active cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in numerous regional and international forums. He underscored the importance of continued high-level consultations between both sides to safeguard mutual interests and to contribute meaningfully to regional peace, security, and stability.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iran, Pakistan pledge stronger ties, vow to implement presidential visit agreements2 minutes ago
-
GoP policies closely align with President Xi’s vision: PM2 minutes ago
-
Flood hits Motorway Link road areas in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
220 more evacuated as flood emergency continues in Lahore12 minutes ago
-
Over 541,617 people evacuated across South Punjab so far12 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh inspects KK Bund, directs enhanced flood protection measures12 minutes ago
-
Historic Kalash marriage bill gets approval from Cabinet Committee on Legislation22 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh reviews preparations for potential super flood22 minutes ago
-
Baitul Maal MD reaffirms commitment to merit, transparency22 minutes ago
-
DC visits Head Muhammad Wala, inspects flood related arrangements32 minutes ago
-
Drowned by delay: Pakistan’s flood catastrophes expose global climate injustice, broken promises32 minutes ago
-
Portable fans gain popularity among youth in Capital32 minutes ago