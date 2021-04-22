Iran-Pakistan trade will play a practical role in further strengthening bilateral relations. Baking system is the most important requirement Khwaja Rameez Hassan

The inauguration of the third international crossing point of the Pak-Iran border at Mand-Pishin will be beneficial for increasing trade volume. Deputy Secretary Information

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the inauguration of the third international crossing point of Pak-Iran border at Mand-Pishin would be beneficial for increasing trade volume.

That Iran-Pakistan trade will play a practical role in further strengthening bilateral relations. Banking system is the most important need.