UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran-Pakistan Trade Will Play A Practical Role In Further Strengthening Bilateral Relations. Baking System Is The Most Important Requirement Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:33 AM

Iran-Pakistan trade will play a practical role in further strengthening bilateral relations. Baking system is the most important requirement Khwaja Rameez Hassan

The inauguration of the third international crossing point of the Pak-Iran border at Mand-Pishin will be beneficial for increasing trade volume. Deputy Secretary Information

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the inauguration of the third international crossing point of Pak-Iran border at Mand-Pishin would be beneficial for increasing trade volume.

That Iran-Pakistan trade will play a practical role in further strengthening bilateral relations. Banking system is the most important need.

Related Topics

Punjab Border

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed attends 1st virtual MoI Ramadan cou ..

7 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

10 hours ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.