Iran-Pakistan Trade Will Play A Practical Role In Further Strengthening Bilateral Relations. Baking System Is The Most Important Requirement Khwaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:33 AM
The inauguration of the third international crossing point of the Pak-Iran border at Mand-Pishin will be beneficial for increasing trade volume. Deputy Secretary Information
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the inauguration of the third international crossing point of Pak-Iran border at Mand-Pishin would be beneficial for increasing trade volume.
That Iran-Pakistan trade will play a practical role in further strengthening bilateral relations. Banking system is the most important need.