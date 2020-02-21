UrduPoint.com
Iran-Pakistan Travel, Tourism Conference Held

Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:00 PM

Iran-Pakistan travel, tourism conference held

The Iran-Pakistan Travel and Tourism conference was held here at the Mehran Arts Council

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :The Iran-Pakistan travel and Tourism conference was held here at the Mehran Arts Council.

The Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran, Ahmed Mohammadi, was the chief guest, said a press release on Friday.

Addressing the conference, Ahmed Mohammadi said Pakistan like Iran also has many places for tourists' interest such as ancient culture and history.

Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Rana Adeel Taswarand others also spoke on the occasion

