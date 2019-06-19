Iran parliamentarians witness NA proceeding

(@FahadShabbir)

Parliamentarians of Iran Wednesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentarians of Iran Wednesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceeding.

The speaker made an announcement when leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was delivering his budget speech.

The parliamentarians welcomed the visiting guests by thumping desk.

Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the parliamentarians and said Pakistan and Iran were enjoying brotherly and cordial relations.