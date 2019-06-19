UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Parliamentarians Witness NA Proceeding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:14 PM

Iran parliamentarians witness NA proceeding

Parliamentarians of Iran Wednesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceeding

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Parliamentarians of Iran Wednesday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceeding.

The speaker made an announcement when leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif was delivering his budget speech.

The parliamentarians welcomed the visiting guests by thumping desk.

Shahbaz Sharif welcomed the parliamentarians and said Pakistan and Iran were enjoying brotherly and cordial relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Iran Budget Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan writer delegation visits historical sites ..

1 minute ago

Around Rs 40 mln funds release for vocational inst ..

1 minute ago

Job opportunity: IB to recruit 1,600 candidates

13 minutes ago

MH17 plane crash: Investigators 'expected to name ..

4 minutes ago

Indonesia to Start Building New Capital City in 20 ..

4 minutes ago

Poland Received 1Mln Tonnes of Contaminated Russia ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.