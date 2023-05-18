Iran Planning to Increase Electricity Transmission to Pakistan - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran is planning to increase the volume of electricity it supplies to Pakistan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Iran is planning to increase the volume of electricity it supplies to Pakistan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.

"Today, relations between Iran and Pakistan are exemplary... relations between Iran and Pakistan have been established in different spheres and are improving day by day. Iran has the opportunity to increase the amount of electricity transmission to Pakistan, which is now 100 megawatts," Raisi told reporters during a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to Tasnim.

At the end of the press conference, Sharif invited Raisi to pay an official visit to Islamabad.

Earlier on Thursday, Raisi reportedly traveled to Sistan and Baluchestan, located in southeast Iran on the border with Pakistan. During the visit, the Iranian president met with the Pakistani prime minister. Both leaders participated in the inauguration of the first market at a border crossing between the two neighbors.