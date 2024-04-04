Iran proposes to release Pakistani prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) An Iranian delegation on Thursday called on Minister for Law and Justice senator Azam Nazeer Tarar to discuss issues of mutual interests.

The delegation was led by Dr. Askar Galailan, Deputy Justice Minister for Human Rights and International Affairs. Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

Iranian delegation said that there are currently160 Pakistani prisoners in Iran's jails and 60 Iranian prisoners are in custody in Pakistan. Considering the plight of their loved ones, the relatives of the imprisoned Pakistanis, the delegation proposed to release them.

They suggested that in the first phase, the prisoners would be released on humanitarian grounds and sent back to Pakistan. And Iranian prisoners will be sent back to Iran.

Law Minister welcomed this proposal with open heart and assured all possible cooperation from his side. Steps must be taken with the support of Ministry of Interior for those who are not involved in any legal crime.

In addition, in the meeting, it was also agreed to provide travel and business facilities to improve tourism and trade relations. In the end, it was reiterated to play a positive role from both sides.