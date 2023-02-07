UrduPoint.com

Iran Ready For Cooperation With Pakistan To End Terrorism: Pir Lorin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Deputy Consul General of Iran Pir Lorin on Tuesday said that Pakistan-Iran relations have always been exemplary and Iranian territory would not be utilized against any country and was ready for all possible cooperation with Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Consul General of Iran Pir Lorin on Tuesday said that Pakistan-Iran relations have always been exemplary and Iranian territory would not be utilized against any country and was ready for all possible cooperation with Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to journalists on the occasion of his visit to Quetta Press Club. Quetta Press Club President Abdul Khaliq, newly elected President of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) Irfan Saeed and other journalists were also present.

Iran's Deputy Consul General Pir Lorin congratulated the newly elected cabinet of Balochistan Union of Journalists and expressed hope that the journalist community would play a key role in further strengthening Pak-Iran relations.

He said that as a good neighbor, Iran has friendly relations with Pakistan.

Peer Lorin said that Iran was ready to provide gas, petrol and electricity to Pakistan because there was no international restriction regarding the supply of Iranian gas.

He said that Iran was supplying 104 megawatts of electricity to the border city of Gwadar and would now provide another 100 megawatts this year The activities of armed organizations in Iran were exaggerated by hostile countries and unrest in Balochistan was not in Iran's interest.

He said that Iran was ready for all possible security cooperation with Pakistan to end terrorism.

Newly elected President of Balochistan Union of Journalists Irfan Saeed thanked the Deputy Consul General Peer Lorin for his visit to the Press Club.

